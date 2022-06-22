MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Aegis cut their price objective on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.
NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. MediWound has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MediWound by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MediWound (Get Rating)
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediWound (MDWD)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.