MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Aegis cut their price objective on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. MediWound has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MediWound by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

