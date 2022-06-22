Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 27,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 8.7% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Medtronic by 68.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

MDT opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.