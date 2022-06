Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) Trading Down 11.2%

Shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) fell 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. 920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 30,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.02.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHUA)

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles.

