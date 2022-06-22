Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Given New €80.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €100.00 ($105.26) to €80.00 ($84.21) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MLXSF. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Melexis from €70.00 ($73.68) to €67.00 ($70.53) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Melexis from €100.00 ($105.26) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Melexis stock opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.83. Melexis has a 12-month low of $106.85 and a 12-month high of $106.85.

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

