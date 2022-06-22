Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.