Meta Materials Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2022

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMATGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Meta Materials in a research note issued on Monday, June 20th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Meta Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

MMAT opened at 1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Meta Materials has a 12-month low of 1.03 and a 12-month high of 20.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMAT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Meta Materials by 1,047.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 196,734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Meta Materials by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Materials by 260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 63,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,174,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allison Christilaw purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 1.67 per share, with a total value of 25,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at 25,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

