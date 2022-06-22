Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $7,032,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

Shares of META opened at $159.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.97 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,081 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

