Methanex (TSE:MX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.48

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.48 and traded as low as C$52.36. Methanex shares last traded at C$52.65, with a volume of 270,228 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MX shares. Scotiabank cut Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.54.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.48.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.4457155 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nojan Abrary acquired 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.14 per share, with a total value of C$82,146.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,071,250.21. Also, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total value of C$511,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,444 shares in the company, valued at C$2,415,508.60. Insiders have bought a total of 1,601 shares of company stock valued at $99,848 over the last ninety days.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

