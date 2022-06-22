Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSE MEI opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth $10,867,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,125,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,202,000 after buying an additional 116,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 55,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 32.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,230,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,660,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

