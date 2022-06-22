Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.68-$2.72 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEI. StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSE MEI opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,867,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

