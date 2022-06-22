Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Trading Up 0.8%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 20,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 245,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mexco Energy in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

