Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $309.43

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 309.43 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 310 ($3.80), with a volume of 234013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357.50 ($4.38).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -3.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 376.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 394.41.

About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

