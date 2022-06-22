Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $309.43

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 309.43 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 310 ($3.80), with a volume of 234013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357.50 ($4.38).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -3.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 376.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 394.41.
