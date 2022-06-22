Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 2.8% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.48. 238,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,360,642. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $98.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.