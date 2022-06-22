MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.02. 4,274,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 3,643,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33.

