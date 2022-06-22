MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.02. 4,274,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 3,643,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (BULZ)
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.