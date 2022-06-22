Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MAA traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $164.98. 332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,843. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.85 and a 12 month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 84.30%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

