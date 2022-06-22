Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $121.85

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $121.85 and last traded at $126.62, with a volume of 622140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.03.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.48.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,076.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,985 shares of company stock worth $1,470,966 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Middleby during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

