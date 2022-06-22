Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ MBCN opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.68. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 31.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Middlefield Banc (Get Rating)
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
