Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
MLSS stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.45.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 76.86% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter.
Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.
