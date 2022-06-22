MillerKnoll (MLKN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 29th. MillerKnoll has set its Q4 2022 guidance at $0.460-$0.520 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.46-0.52 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.18. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -107.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $245,927,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $68,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll (Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.