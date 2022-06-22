Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Trading Down 2.4%

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44. 235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2556 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in South America. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

