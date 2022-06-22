Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81.
About Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF)
