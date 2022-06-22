Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 1,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsui Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

