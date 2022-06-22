MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.92

Shares of MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as low as $1.85. MobileSmith shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 2,080 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.

Get MobileSmith alerts:

MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

MobileSmith, Inc develops software applications for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers cloud-based collection of applications that run on architected healthcare technology ecosystem. Its product portfolio includes PeriOp Patient Adherence, an EMR integrated mobile app-based set of pre and postoperative instructions that establish a two-way clinical procedure management process between a patient and a healthcare provider; COVID Response Mobile Apps, a healthcare mobile apps supporting COVID-19 communications challenges for hospitals and their communities; and COVIDClear that assess and track the COVID-19 status of the workforce.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MobileSmith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobileSmith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.