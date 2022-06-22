ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $82.60

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $82.60 and last traded at $82.84, with a volume of 75156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get ModivCare alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. ModivCare’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,981,000 after purchasing an additional 53,818 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 217.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,330,000 after purchasing an additional 524,529 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 24.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,091 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 66.7% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,695,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.