ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $82.60

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $82.60 and last traded at $82.84, with a volume of 75156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.98.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,981,000 after purchasing an additional 53,818 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 217.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,330,000 after purchasing an additional 524,529 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 24.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,091 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 66.7% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,695,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.
ModivCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:MODV)
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.
