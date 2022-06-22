MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $279.00 million-$282.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.85 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $420.38.

MDB stock opened at $269.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.46. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $23,454,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

