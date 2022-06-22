Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,325,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $129,128,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $109,841,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,475,000 after purchasing an additional 938,635 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.98.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

