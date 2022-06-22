Monster Beverage (MNST) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/21/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00.

6/6/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Monster Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $97.00.

4/29/2022 – Monster Beverage had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

MNST traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,939,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,875. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.94. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $5,669,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 23,816 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,926.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 112,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

