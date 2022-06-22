Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.21.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,288. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $158.92 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

