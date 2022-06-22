Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,279 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.99. 110,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.71.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

