Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,619,000 after buying an additional 311,107 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,606,000 after purchasing an additional 361,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,673,000 after purchasing an additional 298,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,489. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $187.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.32 and its 200 day moving average is $163.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

