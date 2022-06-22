Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,436 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $8,808,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,509,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.99. 22,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,717. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

