Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,801,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.35. 59,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,267,310. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.49 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.