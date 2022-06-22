Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.21.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.90. The company had a trading volume of 70,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,277. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

