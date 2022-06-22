Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after buying an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,269,000 after buying an additional 202,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,304,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $615,201,000 after buying an additional 502,186 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.68.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.22. 49,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $165.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.35.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

