Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.48 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $847,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 5.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 408,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after acquiring an additional 90,428 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $3,456,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,929. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

