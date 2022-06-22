Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.98. The stock had a trading volume of 63,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,027,126. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.93. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $252.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.