Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.67.

NYSE SRE traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,320. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.