Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $3.12 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.42 and a 200-day moving average of $199.79. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

