Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $3.14 Million Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,995 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,763,000 after acquiring an additional 269,051 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $195.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

GTLS traded down $4.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.84. 4,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,637. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.67 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.