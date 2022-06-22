Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $3.30 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

T stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 391,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,729,448. The firm has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.