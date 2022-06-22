Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.70. The stock had a trading volume of 31,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,773,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $484,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,540 shares of company stock valued at $19,728,253. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

