Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.03. 26,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

