Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,691 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.68. 571,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,494,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

