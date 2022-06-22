Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,499 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.38. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

