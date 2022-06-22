Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $5.15 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,599 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Walmart by 11.5% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.44. 47,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,288,155. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

