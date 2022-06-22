Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $5 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $8.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $495.73. 10,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,550. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $200.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $562.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

