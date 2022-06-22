Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,609 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 485,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $4.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,815. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.84. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

