Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,724 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $157,875,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $108,505,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,456,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQT shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

NYSE EQT traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.59. 35,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,812,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

