Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.11. The company had a trading volume of 101,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.84.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.54.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

