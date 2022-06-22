Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.74. 117,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,333,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

